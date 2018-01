ADT Leads 3 PE-Backed Firms' IPOs Raising $2.4B Combined

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Home security giant ADT Inc. has returned to the public markets for the first time in nearly two years after pricing a $1.47 billion initial public offering on Thursday, the same day that private equity-backed firms Americold Realty Trust and Nine Energy Service Inc. priced offerings worth a combined $886 million.



ADT, which was taken private by private equity powerhouse Apollo Global Management LLC in 2016, priced 105 million shares at $14 each, making it the largest offering yet of 2018 despite being downsized from previously...

