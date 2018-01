Attorneys Squabble Over Cut Of $785M Pfizer FCA Deal

Law360, Boston (January 22, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- Attorneys who were fired less than halfway into a whistleblower case against a Pfizer subsidiary went to trial Monday to bicker over who should get credit for resolving the False Claims Act lawsuit and $21 million in outstanding attorneys’ fees that go with its $785 million settlement.



Divvying up the money owed to Sakla Law Firm in New Orleans and the two teams it allegedly pushed out, Vezina & Gattuso of Louisiana and Boone & Stone of Georgia, would conclude the 16-year-old case against Pfizer unit...

