9th Circ. Axes $200M Settlement In Hyundai, Kia Fuel MDL

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- In what one judge called "a major blow to multistate class actions," a divided Ninth Circuit on Tuesday nixed a $200 million settlement in multidistrict litigation alleging Hyundai and Kia misstated vehicle fuel efficiency, saying a California federal judge failed to weigh variations in state law before certifying a nationwide class.



A split three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit vacated U.S. District Judge George H. Wu’s June 2015 final settlement approval order and certification of a nationwide class of consumers claiming Hyundai Motor America Inc. and...

To view the full article, register now.