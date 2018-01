DOJ Wants Sanctuary Cities' Immigration Compliance Docs

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday told 23 recipients of a federal public safety grant to turn over documents showing whether police officers in their jurisdictions are being blocked from sharing information with federal immigration authorities, a condition of the funding.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a well-known opponent of so-called sanctuary cities, expressed in a letter that certain cities, counties and states that received money last year through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program may be violating a federal statute that promotes the...

