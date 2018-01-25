Appointment Of CFPB Director Causes Rift Among State AGs

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- With challenges to the president’s pick of Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the federal courts, opposing contingents of state attorneys general have weighed in with filings as amici curiae. The cases are English v. Trump, et al., No. 1:17-cv-2534 (D.D.C.), and Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union v. Trump, et al., No. 1:17-cv-9536 (S.D.N.Y.).



Background



Both the English and Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union cases are based on competing appointments to the position of acting director...

