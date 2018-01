Judge's Co-Defendant Cops To Role In $1.4M Mortgage Fraud

Law360, Chicago (January 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- The co-defendant of an Illinois state judge charged with running a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme prior to her time on the bench pled guilty Friday to the single count of mail fraud she faced from the ploy.



In April, federal prosecutors announced charges against Maria Bartko, 50, as well as Cook County Circuit Court Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien. Bartko faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and five years of supervised release, as well as a $1.3 million restitution obligation for...

