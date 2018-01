Kmart Must Follow FCA Settlement Or Be Sanctioned: Court

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- Kmart Corp. could face sanctions if it doesn't close a deal on a property linked to the settlement of a long-running False Claims Act suit by noon on Monday, an Illinois federal judge said Friday.



U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel ordered Kmart and its lawyers to deliver executed mortgage documents to the title company by 5 p.m. Friday, and for both Kmart and the guardian of the FCA whistleblower's estate to keep her apprised of all work done toward closing on the property. The case...

