Lockheed Wins $150M Navy Laser Weapons Contract

Law360, Miami (January 29, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- Lockheed Martin has won a $150 million contract to make a laser weapon system for the U.S. Navy, with the possibility for the deal to grow to $942.8 million through contract options, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday.



Under the cost-plus-incentive-fee contract, Bothell, Washington-based Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp. will be tasked with developing, building and delivering two test units of the Surface Navy Laser Weapon System Increment 1, High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-Dazzler with surveillance system in fiscal year 2020, according to the announcement....

To view the full article, register now.