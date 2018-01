Abercrombie Shells Out $25M To End Worker Clothing Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. agreed to pay $25 million to settle claims by nearly a quarter of a million employees in California, Florida, New York and Massachusetts alleging the retailer forced hourly workers to buy the clothes they were being paid to sell, according to a proposal filed Friday.



The workers had alleged in a pair of similar suits that Abercrombie coerces employees into buying the brand's clothes to wear at work and that the company doesn't reimburse its workers for the cost, cutting into their...

