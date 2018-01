6 More Cos. Launch IPOs Totaling $1.4B As Pipeline Grows

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- Six companies — including energy services providers, an asset manager, a marketing analytics firm and a drugmaker developing a biosimilar of Botox — launched six initial public offerings on Monday that are estimated to raise about $1.4 billion, engaging the work of 11 law firms.



The IPO launches add to a swelling near-term calendar as the strongest January in three years comes to a close. Through Friday, 13 companies had priced IPOs in 2018, according to researcher Renaissance Capital, the most for January since 2015....

