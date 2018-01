Gaming Group Says $4.8B To Be Illegally Bet On Super Bowl

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- Americans are expected to bet $4.76 billion on the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, but almost every dollar will be wagered illegally, according to a report released Tuesday blasting federal sports betting restrictions.



Some 97 percent of all money put down on Super Bowl LII will be gambled through unlicensed, local bookmakers and certain offshore sportsbooks, according to the American Gaming Association.



AGA published the estimates to push for reform of the federal gambling law, the 1992 Professional and Amateur...

