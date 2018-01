As Uber-Waymo Trial Nears, Judge Highlights Mofo's Impact

Law360, San Francisco (January 30, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- On the verge of Waymo’s highly anticipated trade secret trial against Uber, a California federal judge made clear Tuesday that jurors will hear about Morrison & Foerster LLP’s role in Uber’s acquisition of a self-driving car company that allegedly funneled secrets to Uber, saying “You can’t try this case” without explaining the law firm’s involvement.



Morrison & Foerster, trial counsel for Uber in the case, also provided legal advice to the ride-hailing giant as it was acquiring Ottomotto LLC, a company founded by former Waymo engineer...

