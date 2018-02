Don't Let PFAS Leave A Mark On Your Business Transaction

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 11:28 AM EST) -- Growing regulatory and litigation focus on per- and poly-fluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS), combined with pressure to streamline due diligence, poses a challenge for environmental transactional lawyers tasked with conducting due diligence on industries and properties currently or previously involved in the manufacture, distribution or sale of PFAS or products containing PFAS.



When effectively prepared for a transaction, sellers in PFAS-related industries can minimize the risk of unexpected delays or financial or liability impacts on the sale. Additionally, well-prepared buyers can streamline their due diligence process, as...

