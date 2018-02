Barnes & Noble Gets User Privacy Row Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that a woman leading a proposed class action against Barnes & Noble must arbitrate her claims that the bookseller improperly shared her information with Facebook Inc., saying there was clearly an arbitration agreement in place.



U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said that U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker got it right by determining that Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. should prevail in its efforts to force Melina Bernardino to arbitrate her claims that the retailer violated the Video...

