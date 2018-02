Gymgoers Say They're Being Cheated On 'All Access' Passes

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- The parent company behind regional gyms New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs got hit Thursday in New York state court with a proposed class action claiming it deceives consumers by denying “all access” pass members the use of its so-called elite gyms.



Town Sports International Inc.’s deceptive and fraudulent consumer practices have affected hundreds of thousands of TSI customers who bought a gym membership known as a “passport membership” that supposedly offers them the contracted all-access use of...

