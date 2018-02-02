Expert Analysis

What To Expect After Trump's State Of The Union Address

By Jeffrey Turner and David Schnittger February 2, 2018, 11:15 AM EST

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 11:15 AM EST) -- In his first official State of the Union address, President Donald Trump made the case for his first year in office as one of extraordinary legislative and regulatory accomplishments as part of his administration’s efforts to build a “safe, strong and proud America.” In his remarks before a joint session of Congress 11 months ago, the president had called on Congress to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), to enact a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, to adopt comprehensive immigration reform legislation and to adopt tax...
