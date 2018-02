10 Firms To Steer IPOs Exceeding $1.8B To Start February

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- Ten firms are guiding 10 companies scheduled to price 10 initial public offerings exceeding $1.8 billion during the week of Feb. 5, led by two energy services companies, marking a busy start to the month after a record-breaking January.



The coming week's lineup, topped by an estimated $500 million IPO by steel pipes supplier IPSCO Tubulars Inc., follows a month that produced 18 IPOs from operating companies that raised more than $9 billion. Research firm Renaissance Capital said proceeds for January, typically a slow month for...

To view the full article, register now.