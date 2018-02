Attys In SeaWorld Ad Row Slammed For ‘Lack Of Civility’

Law360, San Francisco (February 2, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday chastised counsel for both parties in a suit brought by consumers accusing SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. of lying about the health and treatment of its orcas to induce them into purchasing tickets and merchandise, saying there has been an “utter lack of civility exercised among counsel.”



U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White reprimanded counsel for including ad hominem attacks against each other in their briefs. The judge said the local rules try to stem this kind of behavior, which he said...

