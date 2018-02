Health Hires: Ropes, Brown Rudnick, Mallinckrodt, DLA Piper

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- A wealth of health care and life sciences attorneys have been on the move lately, with new additions being welcomed at Ropes & Gray LLP, Brown Rudnick LLP, Mallinckrodt PLC, DLA Piper, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Nelson Hardiman LLP, Holland & Knight LLP, Foley & Lardner LLP, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Dykema Cox Smith.



Ropes & Gray



Filko Prugo Ropes & Gray has brought on Filko Prugo to chair its life sciences intellectual property practice in New York.



Prugo is leaving O'Melveny & Myers LLP,...

