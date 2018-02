Uber Cheated In Self-Driving Car Race, Waymo Tells Jury

Law360, San Francisco (February 5, 2018, 9:47 PM EST) -- In the race to develop self-driving car technology, Uber was like Rosie Ruiz, the woman who won the Boston Marathon by riding the subway to victory, an attorney for Waymo told a California federal jury during opening statements Monday, saying Uber stole the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary’s trade secrets to “leapfrog” ahead of the competition.



The much-anticipated San Francisco trial kicked off with Waymo LLC attorney Charles Verhoeven of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP saying his client had a seven-year lead in that race, having started...

