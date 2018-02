Final OK Of NCAA Concussion Deal Again Stalls Over Notice

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- The judge overseeing concussion litigation against the NCAA in Illinois federal court again delayed final approval of a $75 million settlement after learning Tuesday — for the second time — that thousands of current and former student-athletes have yet to be notified of the deal.



U.S. District Judge John Lee told parties to the multidistrict litigation that the first notice issue, which affected more than 9,200 class members from Frostburg State University, seemed like “an anomaly” at the time. But he said he is “amenable, although...

To view the full article, register now.