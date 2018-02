9th Circ. Revives Union Pacific's Claims In Pipeline Rent Suits

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived the counterclaims of Union Pacific Railroad Co. in landowner suits accusing it of illegally collecting decades of pipeline rent, saying 19th-century laws granting Union Pacific the right of way didn't require the company to use it only for a “railroad purpose.”



A California federal judge in June 2016 had dismissed Union Pacific's declaratory relief and quiet title claims lodged in response to class action suits claiming that the railroad does not have rights to the land underneath its easements, and...

To view the full article, register now.