Foley & Lardner Slams DQ Bid In Suit Against Bock Hatch

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Florida chiropractic clinic fought Tuesday to keep Foley & Lardner LLP as its counsel in a malpractice suit alleging the clinic's former attorney David Oppenheim decamped with sensitive documents, calling Bock Hatch Lewis & Oppenheim LLC's bid to disqualify Foley “a litigation tactic under the guise of a motion to disqualify.”



Medical & Chiropractic Clinic Inc. urged a Florida federal court to deny Bock Hatch's motion to disqualify Foley over M&C's fee agreement, in which an Illinois law firm is funding the suit, arguing that...

