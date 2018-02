Google Co-Founder Mentor Then Rival, Ex-Uber CEO Testifies

Law360, San Francisco (February 7, 2018, 11:12 PM EST) -- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told a California federal jury on Wednesday that he’d considered Alphabet Inc. CEO Larry Page a mentor before he heard Google was planning to jump into the ride-hailing business, recounting a professional rivalry in Alphabet unit Waymo’s trade secrets case against the company he co-founded.



Kalanick capped off his testimony in the trade secrets trial Wednesday, saying that Uber had a “little brother” relationship with Page’s online juggernaut, and that Google Inc. — which in 2015 became a subsidiary of the...

