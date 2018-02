Jury Gives Landowner $28M For Lost Value From Highway

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- A Texas state jury returned a $28.8 million verdict Friday in favor of the owner of a proposed housing development that claimed the state drastically reduced the value of its property by building a major roadway through it.



The jury agreed with CC Telge Road LP and other development companies that the value of a planned residential community was drastically reduced by the state’s decision to route the Grand Parkway toll road, a major road circling Houston, through a wooded area of the Willow Creek Watershed...

To view the full article, register now.