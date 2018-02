5 Cos. Price IPOs Totaling $959M Despite Market Turbulence

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:45 PM EST) -- Five companies, including four operating businesses and a blank check company, priced initial public offerings that began trading Thursday after raising $959 million at various points in their price ranges, completing deals despite renewed market volatility.



Cactus Inc., a maker of wellheads and pressure control equipment used in drilling, led the latest batch of IPOs with an upsized deal that raised $437 million after pricing at the top of its range. Cactus, represented by Vinson & Elkins LLP, offered 23 million shares at $19 each. The...

