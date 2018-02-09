Congress Fumbles Spending Debate, Shutting Gov't Down

Law360, Washington (February 9, 2018, 12:24 AM EST) -- Unable to pass a funding agreement before midnight, Congress has sent the government into at least a brief shutdown Friday despite pending long-term budget agreement legislation.



Congress scrambled to pass a short-term spending agreement before funding ran out at midnight, but a quirk of Senate rules allowed Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to prevent a vote before 1 a.m. Friday. The shutdown starts the week the stock market shed a record number of points and is the second in the last month as a Congress sharply divided...

