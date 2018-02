Calif. Homeowner Association Hit With $2M Slander Verdict

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Thursday found a homeowners association liable for $2 million to its former golf director, who said his supervisor spread distressing lies about him, including that he kept child pornography on his work computer.



The jury found in favor of Wayne Clark, who was fired from his job as director of golf by Hidden Valley Lake Association in Hidden Valley Lake, California, north of Napa Valley, in April 2015. Clark said his supervisor, general manager Cindy Spears, told other people a variety...

