Plaintiffs Want To Rework $1B Deal With GM Ch. 11 Trust

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- A group alleging damages from defects in old General Motors' cars Thursday asked a New York bankruptcy court for a few more weeks to rework a $1 billion settlement a GM bankruptcy trust backed out of last month, saying the trust has new management and counsel and a deal may still be possible.



Saying the GUC Trust has changed attorneys and taken on new managers since backing out of the nearly-finalized settlement agreement last month, counsel for the group alleging damages from GM ignition switch defects...

