Cadwalader Row Looks Trial-Bound: Redskins Owner's Atty

Law360, New York (February 12, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A Manhattan judge's refusal to toss Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder's malpractice suit targeting Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP over a $10 million fee he was forced to pay UBS for a long-ago Six Flags proxy fight means the dispute is probably going to trial, Snyder's counsel said Monday.



Jeffrey A. Jannuzzo, counsel for Snyder's Red Zone LLC investment concern, saw little prospect for a settlement in the 7-year-old fight after Judge O. Peter Sherwood's decision Thursday declining to let the accused law firm off the...

