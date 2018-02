Feds Push 1st Circ. To Affirm Toss Of Tribe's Bridge Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- The federal government on Monday urged the First Circuit to back its lower court win in a lawsuit from the Narragansett Indian Tribe that sought to halt construction on a Providence, Rhode Island, bridge project, saying the tribe never stated a claim against it.



The government filed a response brief in the tribe’s appeal of a September decision from U.S. District Judge William E. Smith tossing its claims against the Federal Highway Administration and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.



The government parties, which also include...

