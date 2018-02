Economists Ask 9th Circ. To Revive NFL Sunday Ticket Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:55 PM EST) -- A group of 11 economists from U.S. universities told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a California federal court misapplied economic principles when it dismissed multidistrict litigation challenging an exclusivity agreement between the NFL and DirecTV over its "NFL Sunday Ticket" package.



The economists told the court in an amici curiae brief that reversing the July 2017 dismissal of the suit, which is made up of more than 20 antitrust suits by commercial subscribers, would best serve public interest. The economists argue that National Football League...

