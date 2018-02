$105M Astrodome Revitalization Plan Gets Green Light

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A $105 million project to revitalize the Houston Astrodome got the green light from county officials Tuesday, clearing the way to transform the historic building into an event space with underground parking.



The Harris County Commissioners Court voted 5-0 in favor of the project, which calls for raising the floor of the stadium to build a two-level, 1,400-space parking garage underground, and turning the more than 550,000 square feet above that into a space that can host a variety of events.



Joe Stinebaker, director of communications...

