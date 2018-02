Vice Media Accused Of Shorting Women On Pay, Promotions

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- A former employee at Vice Media Inc. said the millennial-focused news and entertainment company is grossly underpaying its female employees compared to their male counterparts, according to a suit filed in California state court on Tuesday.



Elizabeth Rose, who worked as a channel manager and project manager from April 2014 to February 2016 in Vice's Brooklyn and Los Angeles offices, said the company systematically discriminated against its female workers by paying them a fraction of what they paid men with similar or lower levels of experience...

