Life Science Investor Suits Spiked In '17, Dechert Reports

By Dani Kass

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- The number of securities class actions investors filed against life sciences companies dramatically increased in 2017, reaching a record-high 88, according to a report recently released by Dechert LLP.

The 30 percent jump from 2016 is part of an ongoing trend, with securities cases both across the board and in life sciences consistently rising, Dechert said. Since 2012, the total number of these suits against life sciences companies has risen 225 percent, the report released Feb. 7 states.

In all, about 20 percent of securities class...
