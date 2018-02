1st Circ. Denies Bid To Stall Solodyn Pay-For-Delay Trial

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday denied an attempt by Valeant Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. to stall a March trial slated to decide whether the company paid generic-drug makers to stay out of the market for acne medication Solodyn.



Coupled with Medicis’ losses at the summary judgment phase last month, the multidistrict litigation from customers and retailers, including Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite-Aid Corp., alleging anti-competitive practices surrounding Solodyn is set to go to a jury on March 12 barring any eleventh-hour settlements....

To view the full article, register now.