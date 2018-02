Workers Claim Retaliation After Lobbing Suit Against HBO

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- HBO is punishing production assistants who participated in collective and class action suits alleging the company and a handful of others were cheating the workers out of overtime pay and breaks, according to a new suit in New York state court on Wednesday.



HBO had been one of several major studios hit with now-settled Fair Labor Standards Act suits alleging that parking production assistants were being paid a paltry day rate that didn’t take into account the long hours with no breaks the workers spent holding...

