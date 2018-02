Illinois Judge Guilty Of $1.4M Mortgage Scheme, Jury Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 12:38 PM EST) -- Chicago circuit court Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien is guilty of running a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme before she took the bench, an Illinois federal jury said Thursday.



The jury convicted the Cook County Circuit Court judge on one count of mail fraud and one count of bank fraud at the end of a rare trial involving federal criminal charges against a sitting judge.



As a result of the conviction, O’Brien will likely lose her judgeship and law license. She faces up to 30 years in...

