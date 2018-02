ITC Says Delta's Bombardier Order Didn't Harm Boeing

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- Several weeks after the U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously ruled that Bombardier’s C Series commercial jets — though unfairly subsidized and sold at below-market prices — were not threatening U.S. producer Boeing, it issued an opinion Wednesday saying Boeing wasn’t harmed when Delta ordered Canadian planes from Bombardier.



In a 194-page opinion detailing the rationale behind its decision not to impose tariffs on Bombardier Inc. jets, the ITC said it had determined that their import prices would not likely depress or suppress prices in the U.S....

