Paris Survivor Blames Social Media Giants For ISIS Terror

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- A woman who was injured in a November 2015 attack in Paris by members of the Islamic State group filed a lawsuit in Chicago federal court Thursday claiming Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. unlawfully provide the material support that allows the extremist group to organize and thrive.



Mandy Palmucci’s suit against the social tech giants says members of the Islamic State, commonly known as ISIS, use their platforms to threaten and celebrate their organized attacks, including the Paris attack that killed 130 people and...

