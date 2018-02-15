Expert Analysis

Worker Classification Questions Remain Post-GrubHub Win

By Art Lambert February 15, 2018, 3:04 PM EST

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- A major victory was won for employers when a judge ruled in favor of the employer in the hotly contested and closely watched California case, Lawson v. GrubHub Inc. that came out on Feb. 8, 2018. The lawsuit concerns whether or not some workers who work in the so-called “gig economy” are independent contractors or employees. Following a bench trial in September 2017, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that the plaintiff, a delivery driver, was an independent contractor...
