Nissan Trims Suit Over Defective Sunroof Class Action

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Nissan has succeeded in trimming some breach of warranty and unfair trade practices claims from a proposed class action in California federal court alleging its panoramic sunroofs are prone to “explosively” shatter as a result of defects in the glass.



U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick dismissed a total of five claims from the suit in an order filed Feb. 15, but said claims for violation of Colorado’s Consumer Protection Act and Illinois’s Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act could be re-pleaded later if the...

