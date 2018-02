Insurer Says Utah Bank, Finance Co. Can't Duck Award

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- Allied World Assurance urged federal courts in Utah and New York on Thursday to confirm an international arbitration award against the Bank of Utah and a finance company valued at $424,392 and argued that the separate cases should not be consolidated.



The Bermuda-based insurer was responding to a dismissal bid from the Bank of Utah and a motion to stay from financing company Amur Finance I LLC. Allied World urged the courts to deny the motions and confirm the award, which was issued by the London...

