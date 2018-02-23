Wilson Sonsini Adds Ex-Skadden National Security Pro In DC

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (February 23, 2018, 3:00 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC on Thursday announced it has brought aboard a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP associate for the firm's national security regulatory practice in Washington, D.C.

Joshua F. Gruenspecht will advise on transactional, regulatory and litigation matters for clients in the telecommunications, technology, media and defense sectors as of counsel with Wilson Sonsini's national security regulatory practice, according the firm's release.

Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini said Gruenspecht’s experience representing domestic and foreign clients on national security, cybersecurity and...
