Judge Calls For Sanctions In WWE Concussion Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Thursday recommended partial sanctions against the lead attorney for two former wrestlers in the concussion suit against World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., calling for him to pay for legal fees associated with the sanctions motion and warning him that failure to follow another court order would result in his dismissal from the suit.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson recommended Konstantine W. Kyros, the lead attorney for former wrestlers Evan Singleton and Vito LoGrasso, pay the legal fees associated with WWE’s sanctions...

