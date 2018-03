Latham & Watkins Advises Hyatt On $1B Sale Of 3 Hotels

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has guided Hyatt Hotels Corp. in the $1 billion sale of three hotels to real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., the law firm said on Friday.



The hotel giant's deal with Host, the largest lodging REIT in the United States, involves the sale of the 301-room Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Hawaii, the 668-room Grand Hyatt San Francisco and the 454-room Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Florida, the companies said.



Chicago-headquartered Hyatt will continue to...

To view the full article, register now.