Suit Dismissed Over Dr. Oz's 'Miracle' Diet Pills

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 12:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on March 27, 2020 agreed to dismiss a suit alleging that television personality Dr. Oz misrepresented the effectiveness of "fat-busting" supplements on his show. The consumers in the case filed a stipulation for dismissal saying that they had exhaustively researched their claims and found that they didn't have merit. In a joint filing with the consumers, Dr. Mehmet Oz, his show's producers ZoCo Productions LLC and Harpo Productions Inc., and venture-capital firm Entertainment Media Ventures Inc. said that they conceded that the claims were pursued in good faith and that they don't wish to seek sanctions against...

