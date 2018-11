Jury Clears Tata Of U.S. Workers' Discrimination Claims

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (November 28, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Wednesday cleared Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. of certified class allegations that the Mumbai, India-based information technology outsourcing agency discriminates against non-South Asian workers in the U.S....

To view the full article, register now.