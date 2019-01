Labaton's Fee Deal With Atty Was A One-Off, Ex-Judge Says

Law360 (January 9, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- A retired judge hired by Labaton Sucharow LLP to look into the $4 million the firm paid lawyer Damon Chargois in "referral fees" in cases where he did no work concluded...

To view the full article, register now.