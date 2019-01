Ex-Insys CEO Pleads Guilty, May Testify In Bribery Trial

Law360, Boston (January 9, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- In an eleventh-hour move, former Insys Therapeutics Inc. CEO Michael Babich admitted to taking part in a scheme to bribe doctors into prescribing the company’s pricey fentanyl spray in Massachusetts federal...

To view the full article, register now.